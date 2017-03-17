Top 15 Women Celebs Who Got Nose Job Done

A nose job is one type of cosmetic plastic surgical treatment sought by many celebrities. Although it is sought by both male and female celebrities, more female celebs appear to be receiving the treatment compared to their male counterparts.

The following are the top 15 women celebs that got the nose job done. Although some of them admit having received a nose job, other always deny although their latest photos reveal that they did.

1. Courtney Stodden

Courtney Stodden sought nose job to remove what she now terms a bump on the side of her nose. She also points that she had difficulties in breathing and the nose job helped her to breath with ease.

2. Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans has never admitted to receiving a nose job. She has only admitted to receiving the boob job. However, a close look at her reveals something about her nose. Her previous pictures show a nose that is a little bigger than it appears. The fact that she has never denied receiving the nose job is a clear sign that she did receive it.

3. Heidi Montag

Heidi Montag is one of the few female celebrities who has admitted to receiving nose job. She did it in a unique way. Unlike her female colleagues who receive plastic surgery one after another, Montag chose to receive up to 10 plastic surgery treatments on a single day. The former TV star received plastic surgery treatments on her brow, cheekbone, thigh, ears, boobs, chin, back and on her nose.

4. Ashley Tisdale

Ashley Tisdale is one of the few female celebrities who started acting at a very tender age. It appears that this prompted her to enhance her beauty. In addition to breast augmentation, she sought nose job and received it. According to her, she found it difficult to breathe comfortably because of a deviated nose septum.

5. Sharon Osbourne

The over 63-year old has come out to admit that she had received several plastic surgery treatments in the past. Indeed, she points out that she is in the third round of such treatments. Although she does not admit to receiving nose job, it is clear from her latest photos that she did receive the treatment.

6. Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz is one American female actor and model who has always exhibited beauty. In addition to receiving breast augmentation and Botox injections on her face, she also admits to receiving nose job four times.

7. Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling is an American author and actress. She is one of the top female celebrities who received plastic surgery treatment for good reasons. Although she has been very successful in her acting career, she has had physical challenges to deal with.

She first went for breast augmentation to correct the anomalies that prevented her from breastfeeding her baby properly. She also received nose job to reduce the size of her nose. She previously had a big nose and there was a need to trim her nostrils and shorten the tip as well.

8. Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner is obviously the matriarch of the Kardashian family. She has always exhibited a different facial appearance all her life, thanks to plastic surgery. However, there is a serious worry that the many plastic surgery treatments may interfere with her appearance and life. She initially had her nose pinched and cosmetic surgeons have advised her against another round of nose job. In their opinion, she can no longer receive any nose job because of the risk of damaging her nose permanently.

9. Holly Madison

Madison is a famous American model, author, and TV personality. She initially received breast augmentation treatment but chose to receive nose job as well. In her own words, she wanted to have a nose that bends with her facial features.

10. Diana Agron

Diana Agron was a very beautiful young girl when took up acting as a career. One wonders why she sought to receive a nose job. What many did not know then was that she had received a nose job twice while in high school.

She says that her childhood nose was primitive and she wanted to have a better one. Her fans believe she has since received another nose job. This is because she currently has a nose that is slimmer and tight, which differs from what her fans have been used to.

11. Melissa Gorga

Melissa Gorga received the nose job but chose to keep it a secret. It is only after a close scrutiny by her cast mates and pressure from her handlers that she eventually admitted having sought and received the nose job.

12. Jennifer Grey

If there is one female celeb who hates all form of plastic surgery then it must be Jennifer Grey. She is one of the few celebrities whose nose job altered their appearance completely. Grey’s nose job simply went wrong. It is not only her career that is on the line. Her overall appearance is also under serious threat.

13. Kathy Griffin

Kathy Griffith is one brave American comedian. She has never denied ever receiving plastic surgery treatment. In addition to liposuction on her waist, stomach and thighs admit to having received both eyebrow lift and nose jobs to re-shape her facial appearance.

14. Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston’s involvement with plastic surgery has always been a controversial topic. This is because she neither admitted nor denied to having received plastic surgery treatment. It is only in the recent past that she admitted having received two nose jobs to enhance her facial appearance.

15. Karina Smirnoff

The Dancing with the Stars star broke her nose twice in separate accidents. This is what prompted her to seek nose job. Her cosmetic surgeon had to perform the necessary surgery to correct her nasal passageway. It is then that Smirnoff decided to enhance the appearance of her nose.

The nose job is no doubt sought after by many celebrities. While it turns out to be a smooth cosmetic surgical treatment for some, it is disastrous to others.