10 Natural Ways to Delay Periods

Your menstrual cycle is very natural. Indeed, you need to worry if you are of child-bearing age but do not experience menstrual flow on a monthly basis.

Although very normal, there are times when the beginning of your period starts at a time when you do not wish. Such can be when your wedding day is approaching or when you are about to attend a religious ceremony (depending on your religion). Such times and moments make it necessary to delay your period for a few days.

You can easily and safely delay your period naturally without resorting to any conventional medication(s). The following are the top 10 ways that have been proven.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is by any means the best and most effective ingredient when you need to delay your period. It contains ingredients and substances that act to stop the early symptoms of impending menstrual flow. The best way to delay your period is to start using apple cider vinegar a week to the start of your period.

Add 3 spoonfuls of apple cider vinegar to clean drinking water. Drink the solution the first thing in the morning on empty stomach, during the day and before you go to bed. Drink the solution for a week to delay your period for at least 3 days.

Cold Food

Eating cold food lowers your body temperature, which disrupts the menstrual process. Eating cold food does not mean eating refrigerated food. It simply means avoiding eating food soon after cooking. You only need to avoid eating warm food at least a week to the start of your period.

It is also very important that you avoid adding any spices in your food. This is because spices serve to increase your body temperature. Eating cold food will enable you to delay your period for at least 3 days.

Lemon Juice

Lemon is a wonder fruit. It is not only rich in vitamin C but is also rich in both citric acids that are known to make period lighter. Drinking lemon juice also helps to alleviate any menstrual complications that you may experience whenever you have your periods.

Just in the same way that drinking lemon juice is good in making your period lighter, it is also very good in delaying the onset of periods. Drink a glass of lemon juice every morning on an empty stomach for a week before your expected period. You will be able to delay your period for at least 4 days.

Water

Drinking water provides for several benefits in your body. Not only does drinking water help to improve digestion; having sufficient amount of water in your body also helps to flush out toxins. Interestingly, drinking water also helps to delay periods.

For best results, you need to increase the amount of water you drink in the course of the day. Start drinking lots of glasses of water at least a week to the start of your period. You will be able to delay your period for at least 2 days.

Papaya

Have you ever missed your period? It may simply be because you may have eaten lots of papaya during that month. This makes it a very good natural way to delay your period. Papaya contains carotene, a substance that stimulates the production of estrogen hormone in your body. Increased level of estrogen automatically alters your menstrual cycle.

Consider eating ripe papaya fruit in the course of each day of the week prior to start of your period. You will be able to delay your period for at least 5 days.

Raspberry Leaves

Raspberry is a herb that has traditionally been used in the management and treatment of various health conditions and diseases. It is also very effective in delaying the onset of menstrual flow. You can safely use it to delay your period.

Obtain dried raspberry leaves or ground raspberry leaves from your local grocery store. You can also pick the leaves from raspberry plant if you have one. Dry the leaves to get the powder. Add 3 spoonfuls of the dry powder to a cup of hot water. Give the solution time to cool before straining to obtain the tea or juice that you need to drink. You need to start drinking a cup of the juice every day for a week before start of your period. You will be able to delay your period for at least 5 days.

Carrots

Like with papaya, carrots contain carotene, the substance that acts to increase the level of estrogen hormone in your body. Eating carrots every day a week to the onset of your period helps to delay the period.

Although you can cook the carrots before eating, eating raw carrots or drinking fresh carrot juice is effective in delaying periods. Eat raw carrots or drink the juice at least three times a day for a week to delay your period for at least 3 days.

Parsley Leaves

Parsley is the other wonder herb when you need to delay your period. You only need to obtain fresh leave of the parsley plant. Measure a cup of water into a cooking bowl. Add the leaves to the water and boil on low heat for at least 30 minutes. Strain the solution and let it cool before drinking. You need to drink a cup of parsley drink twice every day for a week to delay your period for at least 3 days.

Lentils

You can easily delay your period by simply being choosy of what you eat. Lentils and in particular gram lentil is very effective in delaying periods.

Get fresh gram lentils from your kitchen garden or from your local grocery store. Fry the lentils without using any oil. You need to fry them until they become tender. Place the tender lentils in the grinder. Run the grinder to obtain a pulp of lentils. Remove and pour the pulp into a cup. Add a reasonable amount of pure and fresh honey. Mix well and drink the thick solution at least twice a day for a week to delay your period for at least 5 days.

Angelica Root

Angelica root is a very effective herb that serves to delay periods. You may choose to make it stronger by adding such other herbs as chamomile and/or parsley leaves.

Place angelica root and any other herb that you choose in a cooking bowl. Add to the bowl 2 cups of clean water. Boil the mixture for at least 30 minutes. Remove and strain to obtain a clear solution. You need to drink 2 spoonfuls of the solution three times a day for a week to delay your period for at least 4 days.

You can easily and safely use any or a combination of the above home remedies to delay your period. However, it is not healthy to make it a routine to delay your periods often. This is because doing so can mess up with your normal menstrual cycle, which can be a cause of health problems.