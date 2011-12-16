6 Easy Steps To Soften Pubic Hair

Pubic hair is the second natural sign of puberty observed in women. No girl can avoid it. However, the problem lies in the growth and texture of it. Most of us have dry and coarse hair in that private part, and it is a real discomfort. Hence, we all look for some simple and natural ways to soften them. Here are 6 easy and simple steps to soften pubic hair:

1. Keep Pubes Hydrated

The first and foremost way to make your pubic hair softer is to keep them hydrated and well-moisturized always. It reduces the chance of post-shaving irritation in the pubic region. Conditioner is the most effective option for this. However, picking up the right conditioner is a big deal. As the pubic area is one of the most sensitive parts of our body, the conditioner should be mild enough and particularly designed for the sensitive skin. It must not contain any element like aroma, dyes etc. Every day after taking a shower, wet your pubic hair with lukewarm water. Then take the conditioner in adequate quantity and gently massage your pubic hair as well as the skin of the pubic area with it. After 1-2 minutes, wash off with plain cold water and see the difference.

2. Trim Lengthy Hair

If the hair in your pubic region is long enough, you might have long been facing the problem of itchiness. Longer pubic hair raises the level of discomfort tremendously. Hence, keep it short. Use a pair of sharp scissors and carefully trim your pubic hair down without wounding your skin. Once done, clean and wash your pubic area with lukewarm water and apply a mild moisturizing lotion or baby oil. It is easy to soften pubic hair when it is shorter.

3. Use a Moisturizer

A natural moisturizer is a must for getting soft and smooth pubic hair. After shaving your pubic region, apply a good quality moisturizer that does not contain any flavor, fragrance, or alcohol. It is helpful in stopping the formation of ingrown hair and keeping your pubic hair softer too.

4. Use Mild Soap

Common body soaps contain harsh ingredients that make your skin as well as your pubic hair rough and drier. Instead of using these, use a mild soap in order to clean your pubic region. It will help you maintain soft and smooth pubic hair.

5. Drink Water

Drink lots of water. It keeps our system clear as well as well-hydrated which ultimately leads to smoother and softer hair. Also, include other healthy fluids like fruit juices, fruit smoothies, shakes, soups etc. into your diet. Remember, dehydrated body makes your pubic hair appear coarse and rough.

6. Shave If Nothing Works

If your pubic hair is extremely coarse and rough, you must shave it first to get softer hair further. A shaving cream containing natural elements and able to generate lots of foam should be used with a sharp, new and hygienic shaver. Never shave in the reverse direction of the growth of your hair, or it will end up in producing ingrown hair and more rough & coarse hairs. Just clean your private part, moisturize the skin to make it softer and the newly generated pubic hair would definitely be softer.