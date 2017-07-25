7 Best Ways to Remove Nail Polish Without Remover

With fast moving fashion trends, many working ladies need nail polish to match their clothes or other accessories. Many a time, you may be in a situation where you want to remove the old layer of nail polish, but don’t have a source to remove it and apply the new one. Or sometimes a particular nail polish remover might not suit your skin type or the chemicals contained in some of them may harm the nails. Therefore, sometimes it becomes a need or an emergency situation wherein you might need to remove the nail polish without using a remover.

With this blog, we bring you some of the easy and natural ways to remove your nail polish when you don’t have a remover or your remover is not suiting you.

How to remove Nail Polish without Remover?

Here are some cool and easy ideas to remove the nail polish without using a remover.

Warm Water and Dry Cloth

This is the most natural way to do away with nail color which can be given a shot easily. Take some warm water in a bowl and soak your fingers in it for 20-25 minutes. Once the old polish becomes soft enough, take the fingers out of the water. Rub the nails gently using a dry piece of cloth. The nail paint will come off quite effortlessly. However, make sure to be careful about the temperature of the water so that you don’t get your skin burnt.

Perfume

Who doesn’t like to use perfume? I do. Well, now you have another interesting reason to indulge in perfumes. Even a regular perfume can be helpful to remove nail polish without much effort. Just dip a cotton swab or cotton ball in a small amount of perfume and rub it over your painted nails. This would need very little pressure and you can get clear and paint-free nails in no time.

Top Nail Coat

A transparent top nail coat is quite handy for everyone. It can be used quite easily without using a remover. All you need to do is just apply a layer of top coat over the old nail paint and wipe it off using a cotton ball before the top coat dries. However, you might have to repeat the procedure if, in any case, the old color doesn’t come off completely.

Vinegar and Lemon Juice Mix

Replace your acetone laden, damaging nail polish remover with an easy, simple, and completely safe home remedy. Take a tablespoon of fresh lemon juice and add an equal quantity of vinegar to it. Mix them well. Soak your fingers in lukewarm water for 10-15 minutes. Next, dip a cotton ball into the prepared mixture and rub gently over your painted nails. This would remove the old nail polish from your nails in no time and less effort.

Hair Spray

The hair spray can also be used to remove the nail polish. Spray it on your nails and rub gently using a cotton ball. However, hair spray might make the nails dry and cause it to peel. Therefore, make sure to be a little quick with the wiping process.

Toothpaste

A dollop of toothpaste can be quite handy to remove the nail polish from your nails. Use a small quantity of white toothpaste on every nail and start scrubbing using an old toothbrush. White toothpaste works best to lift and pull the color from your nails.

Body Spray

Akin to your hair spray, you can also use your body spray to remove old nail polish from your nails. Place the spray bottle in a position that the nozzle remains just a couple of centimeters away from the nail. Next, spray it over the nails and wipe off using a cotton ball. This procedure should be done on nails one by one.

Hope you had a great time reading the blog and find the information helpful!