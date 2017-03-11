10 Handy Hair Care Tips for Colored Hair

If you have got your hair colored to keep up with the latest fashion trends, it is equally important to take good care of your stresses lest the shine and vibrancy of your hair will be lost. Hair color tends to make hair more porous. This further causes the hair to absorb and release moisture in an easier and more frequent pattern. Moreover, this can further lead to loss of color molecules with every wash.

Here are some good hair care tips for color treated hair to maintain the best possible condition.

1. Go for Good Quality, Conditioning Hair Colors

Ask your stylist to use a professional brand of hair color that contains conditioning properties that condition and pamper your locks instead of making them dry and limp!

Hair colors containing natural oils are effective in retaining moisture of color treated hair. In addition, these colors also make it look healthier and shinier. Another great option is to go for ammonia free professional hair colors.

2. Shampoo Color Treated Hair Less Frequently

To prevent the water from washing away the vibrant hair color, make sure to wash it less frequently. To retain the natural oils that help to condition the color treated hair, shampoo just 2-3 times a week. At the most, you can shampoo your hair every other day. This would also help the color to stay longer and keep the colored hair in good health. Furthermore, to maintain the fresh look of your color treated hair, flip your hair over and spray dry shampoo over at the roots to soak up oil.

3. Keep the Hair Dry in the Shower on Off Shampoo Days

If it is a no shampoo day, make sure to wear a shower cap to protect your color treated hair from getting wet. It is good if you can go 3-4 days without shampooing your hair, or at least 48 hours after a shampoo session. This would give the color sufficient time to set.

4. Avoid Shampooing with Hot Water

Hot water can harm your color treated hair. When shampooing, make sure to use lukewarm or cool water. Extremely hot water can leech out the dye from your hair faster while stripping off the color by opening the surface of hair strands.

5. Condition every time you Shampoo your Colored Hair

It is important to condition your hair with a color protecting conditioner after every shampoo session. Conditioned hair makes your hair look shinier with a more even appeal. Make sure to condition the tips even if you have fine hair. This is because tips are the oldest hair on your head and hence are more susceptible to coloring and damage. Start from behind the ears and move working your way downwards.

6. Choose your Shampoo Wisely

Make sure to use a color protecting shampoo when washing your color-treated hair. Doing so would help the hair color last longer. In addition, it would also help to maintain the health of treated hair. It is also important to avoid using sulfates on color treated hair. Sulfates can strip the color off your hair. Besides, it also strips away the moisture from your hair. Therefore, go for a sulfate free shampoo.

7. Use the Best Conditioner

If you have not yet started to use a conditioner formulated specifically for color treated hair, it is likely that your hair looks and feels dry and frizzled. This is because color treated hair features a different chemistry as compared to the virgin counterparts. Therefore, it is important to use a color protecting conditioners. Such conditioners resist fading by creating a protective barrier on color treated hair locks. Adding further, you can also go for conditioners formulated specifically to prevent premature fading in color treated hair.

8. Use Leave-in Treatments to Protect Color-treated Hair

Using leave-in conditioning treatments help to detangle your hair. In addition, it also provides protection from heating tools, the elements, and similar damaging forces. It is recommended to go for leave-in conditioners formulated specifically to protect color treated hair. This becomes all the more important if you tend to use blow dryers, straightening or curling irons frequently.

9. Hot Oil Treatment

Hot oil treatments! Yes, they are the best way to nourish your hair- colored or otherwise! What’s more? You do not have to go to a salon and spend thousands. Simply, heat some oil and massage it into your scalp, at the comfort of your very home. However, it is important to apply the oil to clean and towel dried hair. After applying oil, cover your head with a plastic wrap or shower cap. Thereafter, use a hot towel to apply heat. You can also go for alternatives like sitting in the sun or using a blow dryer. After you heat the oil, let your hair cool at room temperature. Follow with a cold rinse.

10. Deep Conditioning Treatments

Deep conditioning provides the extra shine to your color treated locks. Deep conditioning is the best way to pamper your color treated hair. Apply this treatment to damp hair and comb it through the roots to the tips. Follow by pulling your hair to make a bun. Wrap up your hair in a soft towel. Let the treatment work for about half an hour. Conclude the treatment with a cold rinse to get shinier and softer hair.

Things to Avoid if you have Color Treated Hair

In addition to the various hair care tips for color treated hair, it is also important to take some precautions to maintain the shine and health of your hair. These include:

1. Avoid Excessive Use of Heat Treatment

If you want to maintain the sheen of your color treated hair, make sure to reduce the use of heating tools, like blow dryers, straightening irons, or curling irons. Allow your hair to dry naturally whenever possible. If, in any case, you have to use heat styling tools on your hair, make sure to use a heat protecting serum before use. In case of blow dryers, make sure to keep it on the lowest heat setting. It is even better to use a cool blast setting on the blow dryer.

2. Avoid Chlorine on Color Treated Hair

If you are a swimming freak, make sure to apply a protective leave-in conditioner before entering the pool. This would protect your color treated hair from the harmful effects of chlorine and the damaging effects, like build-up, that can cause the hair color, specifically the lighter tones, to shift to an unattractive green hue. Another option is to use a swim cap to protect the hair from getting wet.

3. Avoid Frequent Coloring

As is said, “Excess of anything is not good.” Even too much elixir can turn into poison! Similarly, frequent use of hair colors can cause more harm than good! Therefore, do not color your hair too often. Space the coloring and pick the brush once in 5-6 weeks. And, if you belong to fashion conscious lot, simply use a touch up kit when the roots begin to show, instead of coloring your whole crown! You can also use other herbal at-home touch up kits, spray-on root concealer, and hair mascara to hide the grays between hair color treatments.

Above all, make sure to maintain a healthy diet to keep your hair healthy and shiny. Whatever you eat reflects directly on your skin and hair. Include foods in your diet that are rich in iron and protein. Such foods feed the scalp and hair by building strong keratin, a protein that improves hair texture and stimulates growth while strengthening the hair. Go for food items like fish, lean meat, egg whites, low-fat cheeses, soy, and spinach to maintain the sheen and health of color treated hair. If you want to snack in between meals, choose food options like nuts, fruits, vegetables, and grains.

Don’t forget to add essential vitamins to your diet regimen for healthy hair. Make sure to eat plenty of raw veggies, like carrots and other protein sources like sardines and salmon to keep your hair healthy and strong.