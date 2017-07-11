9 Natural Orgranic ways to Remove Makeup

It can be difficult to remove makeup naturally and effectively. Usually, makeup removers are loaded with harsh chemicals and might lead to breakout of acne and pimples. Moreover, the toxic ingredients contained in these makeup removers can also irritate your eyes or harm your skin over a period of time. Usually, the active ingredients contained by makeup remover liquids and wipes are similar to those present in regular cleansers.

Top 9 Natural Makeup Removers

Here are some good makeup removers that can be prepared easily at home using simple ingredients from your home.

Yogurt

Although it might sound a bit strange, washing your face with yogurt will not only cleanse but also detoxify the skin. This would not only remove makeup but also moisturize the skin to leave it dewy looking and supple.

Milk

This is probably the best natural cleanser to pull off makeup of any kind. The proteins and fats in the milk help to hydrate the skin while improving it’s ability to retain moisture. Just dab some whole milk onto a cotton ball and wipe across the skin. It is completely safe for your eyes as well to remove makeup.

Oils – Olive, Coconut, Jojoba, or Almond

Use of makeup cleansers can strip the skin of its natural oils thus leading to numerous skin issues. Using a natural oil, like olive oil, coconut oil, jojoba oil, or almond oil can be simply great to remove makeup without over drying the skin. They are simply amazing to remove any kind of makeup – from extremely pigment lipsticks to waterproof mascaras. You can also combine two oils to use it for dry or sensitive skin.

Cucumber

Extract some cucumber juice or blend a cucumber to prepare a paste. Use this paste to remove makeup. To remove tough makeup, add little jojoba or coconut oil to the mix.

Honey

Honey is an amazing facial cleanser as well as an excellent makeup remover. It also contains moisturizing properties to make the skin feel smooth and soft. To use, add a small amount of raw honey onto a wet washcloth and then spread it over your face. Massage in gentle circular motions. Let it work for 5-0 minutes and then rinse off. Use warm water to remove any residues.

Avocado

Usually, avocado oils are used as numerous DIY makeup removers and cleansers. However, you can also use an avocado directly over your face to remove makeup.

Witch Hazel

This is yet another ingredient that works amazing to remove makeup. More importantly, it improves the skin tone by retaining eth moisture and clearing up acne. Mix together 2 tablespoons each of witch hazel and any carrier oil, like olive, jojoba, or almond oil and a few drops of water. Store this mixture in a bottle and use a cotton ball to apply. Make sure to shake before every use.

Honey and Aloe Vera makeup remover

Both honey and Aloe Vera provide great nourishment to the skin. Simply mix equal quantities of both the ingredients and add 2 tablespoons of any carrier oil of your choice. Blend the ingredients together to make a paste. Use it to gently massage your face and remove makeup. Make sure to rinse with cold water in the end.

Exfoliating Cleanser made with Grain

Grains can be used to gently exfoliate and cleanse the skin. Just grind up some oats to make fine powder and prepare a paste by mixing it with a liquid. For dry skin, you can add milk, yogurt, or cream. Contrastingly, for oily skin, you can add some lemon juice and use raw honey for normal skin. Use this paste to massage your skin gently, keeping away from eyes. Follow with a cold rinse. You can also use almonds in absence of oats. Other feasible options are rice bran, baking soda, ground sunflower seeds, and cornmeal.

Ditch the chemicals and go natural. With these simple homemade hacks you can remove make up easily without drying up your skin.