Mind-Blowing Home-Based Remedies To Get Rid Of Skin Dryness Around The Eye-Area

When you step out of your house, the first thing people notice is your eyes. As it is rightly said, your eyes do most of the talking than even your words. Skin around the eyes is highly sensitive. It is prone to dryness, dark-circles, fine-lines and wrinkles thereby making you older than you actually are. But with a little care and by taking a few minutes off your daily routine, you can maintain supple skin around the eye-area.

Presenting before you 15 amazingly cool home-based remedies to get rid of skin dryness around the eye-area:

Aloe Vera

Benefits:

Aloe Vera is enriched with essential vitamins and minerals needed to replenish damaged skin. Aloe Vera gel is also an excellent resource of Vitamin E and other antioxidants.

How to apply Aloe Vera gel?

Just extract the gel from the center of the leaf. And apply the same around areas of your skin which are dry. You need to necessarily apply the freshly brewed Aloe Vera gel around the area of the skin surrounding the eye-area. After 10-15 minutes, wash your face with cool and tepid water. If you follow this routine every day, you are assured of a fabulous skin.

Moisturizer using essential oils

Benefits:

Essential oils like Almond oil, Avocado oil or coconut oil are excellent sources of Vitamin E. These contain nutrients which can replenish the damaged areas of your skin. Plus essential oils penetrate into the deeper layers of your skin, thereby leaving it more supple and hydrated.

How do you apply the moisturizer made of essential oils?

First, you need to prepare your own version of a home-based essential oils moisturizer. Just take ½ a bottle of coconut oil. You can add 12-14 drops of lavender oil. You can also include 15 drops or so of almond oil. Mix all the three oils in a large basin. You can use a mild-perfume to the oils so that you get a good aroma while you prepare the moisturizer. Store the moisturizer in an air-tight container.

Now, apply the home-based moisturizer around areas of the skin near the eye-area. It is advisable to keep the same overnight. The oils will penetrate into the deeper layers of the skin leaving it soft, supple and hydrated. If you follow this beauty regime every alternate day, the puffiness and sagging skin around eye-area automatically vanishes. And you can flaunt your amazing pair of eyes, as well.

Frankincense and Myrrh Moisturizer

Benefits involved

Using essential oils like Frankincense oil, Myrrh oil with coconut oil foam as the base easily removes all symptoms of skin dryness. You get a superb home-based skin care routine with this one.

How to prepare the mix and apply the same?

You first have to melt ¼ a bottle of coconut oil. Add 10-15 drops each of avocado oil, Frankincense oil and Myrrh oil. To the entire potion, you can also add 5-10 drops of sandalwood oil. Now the home-made anti-oxidants rich moisturizer is all ready for use.

You can apply the skin moisturizer across the skin around eye-area which appears puffy or filled with wrinkles or fine-lines. Leave it on overnight or at least for a few hours before you go to bed. You can remove the oil gently using a tissue paper and that is it.

Avocado

Benefits involved:

You can use avocado as a stand-alone ingredient for the simple reason that it is enriched with Vitamin C, Vitamin E and other essential anti-oxidants. These leave your skin grime-free, flawless and radiant.

How to use avocado for the skin area surrounding your eyes?

All you need is, an avocado well peeled and grated. Apply it under your eyes for 15-20 minutes. Rinse off the residue with clean wet wipes and wash your face. Repeat the process every day for a radiant and ever-youthful pair of eyes.

Tea bags

Benefits involved:

Tea bags contain nutrients and anti-oxidants that promote the growth of newer cells. Tea bags can help you in getting rid of dark circles too, in an effortless manner. These replace the dead ones, leaving your skin flawless, supple and radiant.

How do you use tea-bags?

Just dip two to three tea-bags in cold water. Allow the same to set in for 10-15 minutes. Take the bags out. The goodness of tea powder soaked water is now ready for a thorough application. Place these near your eyes for 10-15 minutes before rinsing off.

Rose Water

Benefits involved:

Rose water helps remove the puffiness or tiredness prevalent near your eye-area. You instantly feel fresh after your apply rose water to the skin surrounding your eyes.

How to apply the same?

Take 2 large cotton balls and soak them in rose water. Apply the same over your eyes for 10-15 minutes. Rinse off with rose water itself. You can feel the difference instantly.

Yoghurt

Benefits involved:

Yoghurt helps you in providing your skin with vital and essential oils your skin badly needs. It also removes unwanted scars or pigmentation from your skin.

How to apply yoghurt on your face?

Just simply apply yoghurt across the surrounding areas of the skin near your eyes. Leave it on for about 20 minutes before you gently rinse it off. You can follow this beauty regimen every day or once every alternate day. Make sure the yoghurt doesn’t get into your eyes.

Honey

Benefits involved:

You can use raw organic honey for your skin. This humble ingredient is enriched with vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, anti-oxidants and many other pivotal radicals your skin badly needs. End of the day, it leaves your skin moisturized, radiant and ever-glowing.

How to apply honey around your eyes?

All you need to do is, just apply a thin layer or a crumb coat layer of honey across your eyes. Let it set for 10-15 minutes before you rinse off.

Cucumber

Benefits involved

Cucumber contains cooling properties that can help your skin feel instantly rejuvenated. The puffiness or swelling around the eyes disappears when you apply cucumber juice across your eye-area. Dark circles reduce as well.

How to apply cucumber juice across your eye-area?

Just grate a cucumber and make a juice out of it. Apply the same beneath your eyes. You can instantly feel the coolness. Remove after 15 minutes and then rinse off.

Grape-seed oil

Benefits involved

The saying goes, “Drink a glass of wine for a healthier heart”. Grapes are enriched with essential forms of polyunsaturated fatty acids and polyphenols. These go a long way in promoting healthier cell growth and hydrating dry skin.

How to apply grape-seed oil?

Take a few drops of concentrated grape-seed oil and slightly warm it up by rubbing the oil in between your fingers. Massage for about a minute or too using circular motions. Now, leave it on for about 15-20 minutes. Gently remove the grime or the dirt that comes out with the help of a tissue paper before you rinse off with a soap-free cleanser.

Milk

Benefits involved

Milk contains the purest form of lactic acid to replenish dry and flaky skin. It not only leaves you with a moisturized skin but also helps your skin glow naturally.

How to apply milk?

Take a cotton pad and dip the same into wholesome milk. The creamy milk contains essential fatty acids and vitamins your skin badly needs. Apply the cotton pad across both your eyes for around 20 minutes. You can then wash your face with plain water.

Shea Butter

Benefits involved

Shea butter is an ingredient people have been using across centuries to keep the skin wrinkle free, radiant and glowing. It contains anti-oxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that effortlessly removes dark circles, wrinkles, fine lines or puffiness prevalent around the eye-area.

How do you use the natural ingredient?

Just try melting a dose of shea butter. This is done by rubbing the oil in between your fingers. Now gently apply the same over your eye-area. You can leave it on overnight for best results. Preferably apply shea butter before you wind up into bed to wake up fresh and energetic, the next day in the morning.

Almond oil

Benefits involved

Almond oil is enriched with Vitamin E, anti-ageing properties and anti-inflammatory properties to leave your skin well-nourished and free from wrinkles, fine lines, puffiness or dark circles.

How to use almond oil across your eye-area?

Gently massage the oil across your eye-area. Use circular motions while doing this. Leave it on overnight.

Egg yolk

Benefits involved

Egg yolk is a power house of Vitamin A and lecithin. These ingredients remove dryness off the skin. When you apply egg yolk as an effective eye-pack, you will be benefited with skin lightening effects, as well.

How to prepare the pack and apply the same?

Take an egg yolk, ½ teaspoon each of honey and milk-powder. Blend all the ingredients uniformly to get a semi-solid pack. You can do it with the help of a whisk. Now gently apply the pack underneath your eyes. Let it settle down on your skin for 10-15 minutes. Then you rinse off with warm water.

Petroleum jelly or Vaseline

Benefits involved

Petroleum jelly or Vaseline contains anti-inflammatory properties and anti-ageing oxidants to provide your skin with a natural glow. It is an effective skin moisturizer as well.

How do you use Vaseline?

Just take a small amount of Vaseline into your palm and gently massage the same across your eye-area. You can either leave it over night or wash off in an hour’s time. Repeat this every day to get a glowing and a radiant skin.

These 15 home-based remedies are simply the best for your tired eyes!