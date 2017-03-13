10 Main Causes of Missed or Irregular Periods

You are biologically wired to experience menstrual flow once every month. This is provided that you are of child-bearing age. This is when the ovary releases an egg that gets eliminated from your body if fertilization does not occur.

Although you are bound to experience menstrual flow (period) every month after every 25-28 days, the period can either miss or become irregular. This is the condition that is medically referred to as secondary amenorrhea. The condition can persist for as long as three months. Missing a period or having irregular periods signifies that there is something wrong in your body.

Missed or irregular periods other than due to pregnancy and menopause can be caused by various factors. These include;

1. Uncontrolled Weight Loss

A decision to cut down your weight is good for improved health and well-being. However, uncontrolled weight loss can be counter productive. Subjecting your body to an extreme weight loss regime that leads to fast weight loss is not appropriate. This is because you lose not only reduce your weight but also lose a significant amount of fat.

Unfortunately, low body fat lowers the level of estrogen in your body. This leads to either missed or irregular periods. Just in the same way that it takes time for your body to build up fat, you need to reduce your weight in a safe manner.

2. Unhealthy Diet

Sticking to an unhealthy diet on a regular basis is one of the major causes of missed or irregular periods. Consuming an unhealthy diet denies your body vital nutrients including vitamins, minerals, and essential oils. This interferes with the normal function of both the thyroid and adrenaline glands. This, in turn, interferes with the level of different hormones, leading to missed or irregular periods.

It is very important that you stick to a healthy diet. Doing so promotes good health and optimum function of body organs and systems. Different vegetables, varied fruits, and whole grains should make up your regular diet.

3. High Level of Stress Hormones

You can easily miss your period if the level of stress hormones remains high in your body. Your body reacts to traumatic experiences by focusing more on the experience. It does this by releasing more cortisol and adrenaline stress hormones and less estrogen hormone. This leads to missed period.

It is always good to ensure that you live in an environment free of stress. It is equally good to seek support after a stressful experience. This helps your body to perform its biological processes in the normal way.

4. Extreme Exercises

Subjecting your body to extreme exercises interferes with its normal internal mechanism. Doing so only serves to lower your body’s energy level, which interferes with the proper regulation of sex hormones. This leads to either missed or irregular periods depending on how often you subject your body to such exercises.

Engaging in physical exercises is highly recommended. Exercising your body promotes heart health, encourages quality sleep and good in maintaining appropriate body weight. Even so, you need to avoid subjecting your body to lengthy and complex exercises.

5. Thyroid Problems

A problem in your thyroid gland can be the reason why you miss or have irregular periods. The gland plays the important role of controlling your endocrine system. It also controls your metabolic rate. This simply means that a low performing thyroid (hypothyroidism) or an overactive thyroid (hyperthyroidism) causes an imbalance of hormones. This simple fact that sex hormones are also involved leads to missed or irregular periods.

6. Sickness

It is very easy to have irregular periods because of sickness. Your body’s internal mechanism simply focuses on the sickness. In doing so, it gives other body processes such as menstrual flow less attention. This means that your periods will normalize once the sickness is over.

7. Changes in Schedule

An abrupt change in your schedule leads to either missed or irregular period. For instance, working during the night when you normally work during the day causes problems. Such a change interferes with the smooth regulation of sex hormones in addition to stressing your body. However, your periods will normalize once the body gets used to the change.

8. Medications

Although all medications can interfere with the normal regulation of hormones in your body, hormonal contraceptives cause the most damage. Stopping to take a hormonal contraceptive when your body is already used to it simply leads to either missed or irregular period. However, your periods normalize once your body gets used non-use of the contraceptive.

9. Perimenopause

Perimenopause refers to the period just before the onset of menopause. You can be in the Perimenopause period for as long as eight years. The production of estrogen hormone becomes less during this period. This is part of your body’s preparation for a life without the regular menstrual flow. You are bound to miss or have irregular periods during the period.

10. Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS)

This is a condition characterized by an imbalance in the level of sex hormones in your body. Such imbalance causes the development of ovarian cysts, which makes it impossible for ovulation to take place. This leads to either missed or irregular periods. Having PCOS also causes unexplained weight gain, development of acne and increased hair growth on your body.

The fact that you have missed your period does not necessarily mean that you are pregnant. You need to learn about your body so as to be able to know when something is wrong. Knowing about your body and your menstrual cycle can be very helpful in case you are trying to get pregnant.