7 Most Common Mental Issues in Women

Women display certain mental issues more than men do. If, as a woman, you too experience depression, anxiety disorder or any other mental health disorder, you are one of many women experiencing the same problem. There are 29 million American women who have gone through a mental health disorder in one year. There could be many more unreported cases.

Some men experience autism to a higher extent, apart from schizophrenia, alcoholism, etc, there are certain mental problems that are associated with women. Some of them are:

1. Depression

About 12% of women go through depression as compared to six percent of men, making them twice as probable to be depressed. When women are overly sad and have episodes of this sadness lasting days or months, they can also lose interest in daily life, lose their appetite, and consider themselves to be worthless.

2. Anxiety and specific phobias

Panic disorders comprise general anxiety disorder (GAD), social anxiety, phobias and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Of them, GAD and particular phobias are more commonly seen in women. This condition also develops due to depression and drug addiction.

3. General Anxiety Disorder (GAD)

About four million Americans suffer from GAD, while women in general are twice as likely to develop it. Anxiety spells can last either a few minutes or a few hours and are accompanied by feelings of tension, worry and urgency.

4. Post-Traumatic Stress Syndrome (PTSD)

Women are doubly likely to develop PTSD after a traumatic event. This is a kind of anxiety disorder that includes GAD, panic disorder, separation anxiety disorder and phobias.

Women tend to have more of some kinds of trauma, such as assault and sexual abuse. These are at higher risk for PTSD. Women are prone to PTSD because they are likely to have a bigger threshold for anxiety and depression.

5. Suicide

Men are said to die of suicide four times more often than women, yet women attempt suicide two or three times more than men. Research proves that women have a lot of suicidal thoughts, but male suicide attempts are impulsive and extremely violent and therefore successful.

6. Eating disorders

Women suffer from anorexia and bulimia to the tune of 85%, whereas they count for 65% of all binge-eating disorders. Women’s socio-cultural aspects contribute to their eating disorders. Women with a negative self-image and those who have a negative body image and poor self-esteem also develop eating disorders.

Since women have traditionally been under pressure to have a beautiful body, they take their weight to extremes by not eating enough just to be at that perfect weight. In the process, they develop eating disorders like bulimia nervosa and anorexia nervosa during their teens. Of all those affected by eating disorders, women make up 85% of all anorexia and bulimia cases and 65% of all binge eating disorders.

7. Schizophrenia

Women who suffer from schizophrenia are usually depressed and have thought impairment. They also respond faster to antipsychotic medication and don’t need much personal care. They are moody and can confuse the diagnosis and need to take mood stabilizers along with anti-psychotic medications.

If you know someone who is struggling with herself to get over a mental problem, don’t ignore it or believe she’ll get well on her own. Put her through psychiatric treatment, she deserves it.