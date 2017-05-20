8 Amazing Health Benefits of Hibiscus Tea For Women

Hibiscus is a herbal flowering plant that is mostly found in the tropics and subtropics. It is one of the most widely used herbs in the world to manage and treat various diseases and health conditions.

The Hibiscus tea is made of the plant’s sepals. The tea, a herbal beverage, is tart in taste. It contains several beneficial nutrients including vitamin C, malic, citric and tartaric acids, polysaccharides and flavonoids including delphinidin, glycosides, and cyaniding. These three polysaccharides are responsible for the tea’s deep red color. The tea also has anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, hypoglycemic and hypolipidemic properties.

Drinking hibiscus tea provides for several health benefits. While some have scientifically been proven, others are still under investigations.

1. Treats Depression

Living a stressful lifestyle or in an environment full of stressful factors puts you at risk of depression. Luckily, you can drink hibiscus tea to either prevent the onset of depression or manage it. The flavonoids available in the tea have antidepressant properties. Drinking the tea, therefore, calms your nervous system in addition to reducing the level of anxiety. Your body and mind relax, which eventually fights off depression.

You can make use of fresh or dried hibiscus leaves to prepare the tea. Prepare the tea by boiling and sieving the leaves. A glass of hibiscus tea once per day should be enough. How long you drink the tea depends on the level of stress of depression. You can drink the tea daily for a week or a fortnight to obtain the benefit.

2. Reduces Cholesterol Level

Our fast-paced lifestyle gives us very little time to prepare healthy meals. Indeed, we are used to fast-foods that are not healthy. Such foods increase the level of bad cholesterol in our blood. It is, therefore, not surprising that most people suffer from poor lifestyle diseases and health conditions.

Drinking hibiscus tea goes a long way to reducing the level of bad cholesterol in your blood. The vitamin C available in the tea acts to neutralize free radicals in your body. It also helps to lower level of bad cholesterol in your blood.

Furthermore, both the hypoglycemic and hypolipidemic properties help to prevent the development of diabetes. Drinking the tea, therefore, goes a long way to prevent or manage such serious diseases as stroke and heart disease. Drinking the tea is also a very effective way of managing diabetes.

3. Lowers High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure is a killer health condition worldwide. Luckily, drinking hibiscus tea helps to lower the pressure to a healthy level. Indeed, the tea has been subjected to several scientific studies that report positive results. Its ability to lower high blood pressure is believed to be because of the flavonoids it contains. Scientists believe that the calming of the nervous system does not only treat depression but has a positive effect on the heart as well.

Drinking hibiscus tea, therefore, is one of the most effective ways of stopping the feeling of dizziness and high temperament. These are the two common symptoms of high blood pressure. Drinking the tea at least three times in the course of the day should help to lower blood pressure.

4. Promotes good Health of the Liver

The liver plays a very important role in your body. Anything that interferes with the smooth function of your liver puts your health at serious risk. It turns out that free radicals are the major cause of liver problems. Luckily, hibiscus tea contains powerful antioxidants in the form of vitamin C and acids. These substances act to neutralize the free radicals. Note that vitamin C also acts to repair damaged sections of the liver and other body tissue.

Drinking hibiscus tea, therefore, is a very clever natural way of protecting your liver against free radicals. You need to make it the routine to drink the tea at least once a week to obtain the benefit.

5. Regulates Menstrual Cycle

The menstrual period is a natural biological process that should not be a cause of pain and discomfort. However, the reality is that some women and girls find it very difficult to cope when they ovulate. While some experience heavy flows, some go experience painful menstrual cramps.

The tea has been proved to be very effective in preventing and managing such problems. It has been found to balance the level of hormones, which goes a long way to regulating menstrual cycle. A glass of hibiscus tea every day before the onset of menstrual flow should help you overcome the associated problems.

6. Fights Cancerous Cells

Hibiscus tea contains flavonoids that have been found to help fight the spread of cancer. The flavonoids act to interfere with the smooth growth of cancerous cells. This, in effect, makes it impossible for cancer to spread to other parts of the body.

Medical scientists at the Chung Shan Medical and Dental College in China have also established that the spread of cancer does not only stop. The other antioxidants available in hibiscus also act to introduce apoptosis. This is a programmed death of cancerous cells in the body. Furthermore, hibiscus tea contains both inflammatory and antibacterial properties. These properties also help to reduce inflammation and fight any bacterial infection.

Drinking the tea turns out to be beneficial to those diagnosed with any type of cancer. Consider drinking the tea at least twice daily on a continuous basis to help treat cancer.

7. Reduces Excess Body Weight

Hibiscus tea helps you to cut down on excess body weight in different ways. Drinking the tea lowers your body’s ability to absorb both glucose and starch from the food that you eat. Substances available in the tea also act to lower the level of sugar in your blood. Furthermore, drinking hibiscus tea speeds up your metabolic rate by improving the digestion process. It is, therefore, not surprising that the hibiscus flower is one of the ingredients used in many weight loss products.

You really need to lose weight in a healthy way. Drinking hibiscus tea is one of such healthy ways. Make it the routine to drink hibiscus tea first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. Do this every day until you attain a healthy body weight.

8. Fights Aging Symptoms

We are all bound to age. That is not in doubt. However, we all need to age gracefully without suffering the many health problems associated with old age. Drinking hibiscus tea is very effective in fighting such aging-related symptoms as wrinkles, loss of skin moisture and the associated diseases.

The powerful antioxidants available in hibiscus tea help you to age gracefully. The antioxidants including vitamin C act to improve your body’s immune system. This goes a long way to prevent common illnesses. The antioxidants also neutralize free radicals in your body. This makes it possible for you to age without experiencing such conditions as arthritis and diabetes.

It is important that you stick to hibiscus tea if you want to age gracefully. This is very true just in case you already experience aging signs.

You definitely cannot ignore the health benefits of drinking hibiscus tea. However, the tea is not suitable for everyone. You need to avoid the tea in case you are planning to get pregnant. This is because substance available in the tea can affect your fertility. You also need to avoid the tea in case you are taking anti-cancer medications. This is because hibiscus is an anti-cancer agent and drinking the tea can lead to serious intoxication.