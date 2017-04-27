How to Make Natural Home First Aid Kit?

First Aid generally refers to the immediate assistance offered to a person with sudden illness or injury. It has three main aims; preserve life, prevent the worsening of the illness or injury and to enhance recovery.

Being knowledgeable about to give First Aid can be very beneficial to you and your family members. It also turns out that First Aid is not limited to human beings. You can give First Aid to any mammal or pet in your home in case of an injury. This makes it necessary to have a First Aid kit.

It is not mandatory that you restrict yourself to using a conventional First Aid kit. You have the option of making a natural First Aid kit for your own use at home. Indeed, you can make one in line with the internationally recognized standard of a white cross on a green background. However, this is not mandatory although it is important. Sticking to the recognized standard becomes important when you are in public. This is because anyone in need of first aid will easily recognize you.

The First Aid Container

A container is the first item you need to have in order to make a natural First Aid kit. A natural container made of an appropriate natural material could just be perfect. However, a container made of a natural material may not be good enough. It may not provide adequate protection to first aid supplies from adverse natural elements.

A metallic or plastic container would serve as a good container. It needs to have a lid that locks tight to protect supplies. It should also have a handle for ease of mobility. You need to avoid using a transparent container because of such allows sunlight through, which can easily damage the supplies.

The Natural First Aid Supplies

Your natural First Aid container will certainly not be complete without the necessary natural supplies. Indeed, it will remain just that; a container.

The supplies you must have in your natural First Aid kit should aim at preserving life, preventing the worsening of injury and to enhance recovery. Your natural First Aid container should ideally have the following items.

Personal Protective Supplies

The first supplies that you need to have in your First Aid kit are personal protective items. These are the items that you use to protect yourself from possible infection when giving assistance to someone.

A bottle of fresh water is a must to have in your kit. Not only can you use it to wash your hands after attending to a sick or injured person; it may turn out to be life-saving in case of an emergency.

A bottle of salt water (saline water) is equally important. You can use it to wash wounds, bruises and to remove foreign bodies that get into the eyes.

Having a bottle of honey in your kit is certainly beneficial. Indeed, it is a good alternative to soap. Honey has bacterial, antifungal and antiseptic properties. You can use it to wash your hands or to clean wounds and bruises.

Gloves, goggles and nose mask are the other items that need to be in your First Aid kit. While gloves are effective in preventing cross infections, goggles help to protect your eyes. A nose mask will certainly help to protect you against airborne infections.

Natural Remedies

Making a natural home First Aid kit gives you a good opportunity to make use of natural remedies. Most of the following home remedies have been proven to be effective in treating and managing various diseases.

Different herbs and spices are very effective in treating and managing various diseases, health conditions, and infections. Because you need to have them in the kit for some time, you need to store them in dry form.

Chamomile is one of the best herbs to have in your natural First Aid kit. It has powerful soothing properties, which makes it a very good alternative to anti-inflammatory medications. You can use it as chamomile tea or apply it on wounds or bruises to kill the pain.

Cayenne powder is another valuable herb to have in your kit. It is very effective in treating wounds and bruises. You can also make a drink out of it. Drinking cayenne juice helps to enhance the flow of blood, which helps to speed up the recovery process. Comfrey is another good herb. It is very effective in managing physical injuries.

Ground ginger is a very effective spice when it comes to addressing digestive issues. It has soothing property, which helps to treat both digestive and stomach upsets.

The other valuable home remedy you need to have in your kit is pure honey for its anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, antiseptic and antifungal properties.

Pure essential oils are a must have in your natural home First Aid kit. In addition to their powerful scents that invoke feelings and emotions that help to keep one alert and calm, different essential oils are very effective in treating and managing various health problems.

Peppermint oil is one of the best essential oils to have in your kit. In addition to its antibacterial and antiseptic properties, the oil very effective in treating stomach upsets, preventing vomiting and in clearing airwaves. You can also use the oil for massage to relax stiff body muscles.

Eucalyptus oil is another valuable essential oil to have in your kit. It has both antiviral and antiseptic properties. It is widely used to treat allergies. It is also very effective in treating various respiratory problems.

Both Tea Tree oil and Clove oil are also very good. These two oils have antibacterial, antiviral, antimicrobial and antifungal properties. Clove oil is particularly good because it promotes sleep and kills the pain.

Tools

You certainly need to have tools in your natural home First Aid kit. The tools are very useful when you need to address such problems as covering wounds and injuries.

Assorted bandages, a pocket knife, safety razor blade, cotton wool, assorted sewing needles, a penlight, scissors and pieces of clothing are some of the basic tools you need to have in your kit.

It is very appropriate and recommended that you have a natural home First Aid kit. It can become very useful when you need to give assistance to a family member or neighbor in case of sudden illness or injury.

Even so, it is good to note that it is one thing to have a First Aid kit and a different thing to have a quality kit. You need to change kit supplies after several months. This particularly applies to the remedies that whose effectiveness may expire with time. It is also good to keep the kit at a location in the house where it is easily accessible but away from direct sunlight.