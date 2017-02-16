10 Major Causes and Reasons for Not Getting Pregnant

Getting pregnant and delivering a bouncing baby when the time arrives is usually the dream of mothers to be. However, not all women ever see their dream come true. This is simply because of infertility, a condition that affects about 10% of all women across the world. Similarly, there are also some women who are fertile and in perfect health, but fail to get pregnant. This is simply because their male partners turn out to be infertile.

Apart from infertility affecting both female and male partners, there are cases where both female and male partners are infertile but fail to reproduce. This is usually because of various other factors.

Inability to conceive of any reason is, therefore, a major cause of distress and frustration to some women. However, all is not lost. Technological advancements realized in the medical field have made it possible for treatment of some causes of infertility. The following are just 10 causes for not getting pregnant. They are very relevant if you are between the age of 20 and 36 and have been trying to get pregnant for over a year without success.

1. Body Weight

Your body weight determines whether or not you are in a position to get pregnant. Being either underweight or overweight spoils your chances of conceiving. This is because such extreme cases of weight affect how your hormones work, making it impossible for you to conceive.

Unlike most causes of infertility, both underweight and overweight can easily be addressed to get your hormones back on track, which should enable you to conceive.

2. Atresia (Egg Factor)

This is what is generally referred to as the “egg factor”, which is one of the major causes of infertility.

You literally have millions of eggs from birth until puberty. This is when you start to lose the eggs every month as menstrual flows sets in. You are bound to remain with at most 300,000 eggs by the time you grow to become a mature woman. Out of these, only about 300 will your body release through ovulation. You are also bound to lose all your eggs by the time you hit 50 when menopause sets in. Like with the aging process, atresia cannot be treated or reversed.

3. Male Factor

The male factor is the other major cause or reason why you do not get pregnant. Your male partner’s sperm count may be low or lack the energy to swim all the way to your fallopian tube for fertilization to occur. It may also be possible that your male partner has structural problems that block the smooth flow of sperm.

Luckily, the male factor can be treated. Furthermore, Vitro fertilization (IVF) process can be initiated to get you pregnant with your male partner’s sperm.

4. Endometriosis

This is a chronic disease that affects your reproductive system. It is associated with the growth of cells that normally line the uterus wall growing outside the uterus, which can be in the fallopian tubes. This blocks the tubes, making it impossible for both your egg and your male partner’s sperm to converge for fertilization to take place.

Endometriosis can be treated and the treatment involves surgical removal of the blockage through the laparoscopic procedure.

5. High-Stress Level

Living a stressful life can make it impossible for you to get pregnant. Indeed, extreme stress accounts for about 40% of all infertility cases in women. High-stress level lowers the capacity of the hypothalamus to perform its role. Note that the hypothalamus is responsible for controlling your pituitary gland. In turn, the pituitary gland controls your ovaries, thyroid, and adrenal glands. Any interference in this chain of mechanism leads to irregular menstrual flow, which makes it impossible for you to conceive.

You can easily manage stress by avoiding factors that cause you stress. You also have the option of consulting a psychologist for professional help.

6. Ovulation Problems

The majority of women diagnosed as being infertile often have ovulation disorders, which can be dysfunctional ovaries of a condition referred to as the polycystic ovarian syndrome, a hormonal imbalance that affects the process of ovulation.

Ovulation problems are treatable. While both oral and injectable fertility medications are available that address hormonal imbalance, the polycystic ovarian syndrome is treatable through a healthy diet and exercises.

7. Poor Lifestyle

Living a poor lifestyle interferes with various processes in your body, including your reproductive system. Smoking and consumption of excess alcohol on a regular basis, simply make it impossible for you to conceive.

A switch to a healthy lifestyle is the only way of overcoming the two. It may become necessary to seek medical help that involves rehabilitation just in case it is difficult for you to quit the two.

8. Luteal Phase Defect

Although not a direct cause of infertility, Luteal Phase Defect (LPD) makes it impossible for the resultant embryo after fertilization to get planted in the uterus. It is caused by low level of progesterone hormone. The process soon after ovulation involves the egg follicle taking on the different role of producing progesterone hormone. Because the hormone is required for the efficient implantation of the embryo in the uterus, a low amount of progesterone makes the implantation impossible.

LPD is a treatable problem and the treatment involves intake of progesterone supplements, injectable progesterone, and progesterone vaginal suppositories.

9. Tubal Disease

Any infection in the fallopian tubes creates an environment where fertilization becomes impossible. Such a disease can cause blockage or scarring within the tubes, thus preventing fertilization to take place.

The tubal disease can be in form of Chlamydia, which is treatable.

10. Damaged Uterus

There are women who can get pregnant simply because of damaged uterus. You may suffer from a health complication or disease whose treatment involves surgery. Surgery performed near the uterus can affect the tissue that surrounds or lead to the uterus, causing its damage.

Unfortunately, most cases of damaged uterus cannot be treated. It is only a very small percentage of such cases that do get resolved.

These are the 10 most common causes or reasons why you are probably not getting pregnant. Fortunately, most of them are either treatable or reversible. You only need to consult your physician for professional diagnosis and treatment, if possible.